‘Man City are better than Real Madrid so why would Sterling leave?’ – McManaman doubts transfer deal

are “a better side than ”, says Steve McManaman, with there little reason to believe that Raheem Sterling would consider a switch to at this stage of his career.

The international winger is said to find himself back on the recruitment radar of those at Santiago Bernabeu.

Sterling has done little to curb the rumours by admitting that a move to La Liga could appeal to him in the future.

He has offered no indication as to when that could be, but speculation has intensified on the back of City being stung with a two-year ban from Champions League competition.

McManaman can understand why the exit talk has surfaced, but doubts anything will come of it.

The former Blues star admits that a flurry of summer activity could see the transfer picture shift dramatically, but considers it to be unlikely that Sterling will push for a change of scenery.

“Manchester City at the moment are a better side than Real Madrid, so Raheem is already at the best club for him at this moment in time,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“We never know what’s going to happen in two or three years. When Spanish sides have a lull to a certain extent, then they go ahead and just smash the transfer market.

“If Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid this summer, then that’s the cycle starting again. If Neymar turns up at , then that’s the start of their renaissance too.

“Regarding Raheem’s long-term future, I think the thing for him is to continue his career in England, playing under Pep Guardiola, playing for one of the best sides and playing against the best opposition.

“The best sides in Europe at the moment are and Manchester City.”

Sterling recently told AS when quizzed on Real’s supposed interest in him: “It’s one of those things… Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy.

“But Real Madrid are a fantastic club, when you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive.”

For now, the 25-year-old is focused on helping City add to their trophy haul in 2019-20 and remains under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2023.