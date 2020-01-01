Man City should consider Bergkamp-esque Grealish as Silva replacement - Pires

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with Manchester United, but the Arsenal legend believes Pep Guardiola should be monitoring him closely

Robert Pires says star Jack Grealish reminds him of his former team-mate Dennis Bergkamp – and thinks should try and sign him.

Grealish will be Villa’s key man as they look to pull off an upset in Sunday’s final against City, who are attempting to win the cup for the third consecutive year.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave Villa Park this summer, with Manchester United the club most strongly linked with a move.

“Jack is a great footballer with a good technique – and I love watching him play because he reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp,” ex-Villa winger Pires told the Mirror.

“I like to see him playing in the same position as Dennis, as a No.10.

“He has great vision, he isn't a selfish player because he always wants to do what is best for the team, and I think he has a great future.

“I don't want to put too much pressure on Jack, because he is still a young player learning the game, and Dennis was an incredible talent and a champion.

“But Grealish is a very complete player and I think the key for him is to keep playing like he enjoys his football.”

City’s main midfield playmaker, David Silva, is set to leave Manchester at the end of this summer as his contract expires.

Pep Guardiola has stated this will open the door for 19-year-old Phil Foden to step into the first team, but Pires, however, thinks Grealish would be an alternative worth considering.

“City need to find a replacement for Silva next season - and I think Grealish is someone who Pep will look at,” he said.

“He is English, he has good experience of the Premier League, and he has great technique.

“But I think Grealish is a player who would interest a lot of top clubs, like United, and Arsenal.

“This has been a tough season for Villa, but I think Grealish will take a lot from it.

“He has learned how to fight every weekend and we have all seen how much it means to him to play for the club.

“Playing against Man City at Wembley is a great stage for Jack. But not just him. This is a chance for Villa to win a big trophy and that would have a big effect on the rest of their season.”