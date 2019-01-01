Man City 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

The Premier League champions will follow up a title-winning campaign by embarking on an Asian tour

Following from a hugely impressive season for where they won the domestic treble for the first time in history, capped off by a tremendous 6-0 annihilation of in the final, Pep Guardiola will be eager to get preparations for the upcoming campaign underway.

The Sky Blues were crowned Premier League champions ahead of second-placed in what was one of the most thrilling title races in recent history, and there is no doubt that they will be pushing to win a third consecutive league victory.

Guardiola's side will surely, however, have winning the as a top priority come next season after their European campaign ended in disappointment in the quarter-final stage at the hands of .

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Man City's pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League defence begins again.

Man City pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 16 West Ham 12am/ 7pm Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, Jul 19 TBC 12am/ 7pm TBC Jul 26 Yokohama F. Marinos 12am/ 7pm International Stadium Yokohama, Aug 3/4 Liverpool* TBC Wembley Stadium

*2019 Community Shield

Man City's confirmed pre-season friendlies include participating in the Premier League Asia Trophy, kicking off with a match against Premier League opponents West Ham in on July 16.

Should they win, they will progress to the finals of the mini-tournament before facing off with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan shortly after.

They will, of course, be meeting with Liverpool at Wembley in the Community Shield to serve as the curtain-raiser for the new 2019-20 season. Typically, the Community Shield is contested by the winners of the Premier League and FA Cup, but since City won both, their opponents will be second-placed finishers Liverpool.

Man City 2019-20 transfer activity

Former City captain Vincent Kompany announced his departure from the Etihad and his return to Anderlecht as player-manager following the end of his contract a day after the Sky Blues won the FA Cup against Watford, after 11 years at the club.

City will be expected to do business in the summer to retain their Premier League title and to push for their coveted Champions League win. Rumour, however, have surfaced of Guardiola leaving his post at the Etihad to assume managerial duties at Juventus, although he has vehemently denied this.

Article continues below

international Rodri has emerged as a top target for City, though the club will be wary of alleged FFP breaches that could potentially impact their participation in the Champions League.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date - - - - -

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date CB Vincent Kompany Free agent Jun 30

Man City 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season will be released on June 13 at 9am BST.

More domestic pre-season friendlies for City are expected to be announced soon, in addition to their Community Shield fixture against Liverpool in August.