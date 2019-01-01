Mali finally appoint Mohamed Magassouba on permanent deal

The 61-year-old had been serving in an interim capacity since 2017

The Malian Football Federation (Femafoot) has named Mohamed Magassouba as head coach of the national team after spending over two years in an interim role.

The 61-year-old was appointed Eagles’ coach temporarily in September 2017, following the resignation of then boss Alain Giresse, who left after a run of bad results left them bottom of their World Cup qualifying group.

Magassouba couldn’t take the West African nation to the global showpiece in , but guided them to this year’s in .

Mali topped Group E with seven points, at the expense of , Angola and Mauritania, before exiting the continental tournament in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 loss to .

"Mohamed Magassouba is confirmed as national coach the Eagles of Mali by the executive committee of Femafoot on Tuesday, October 22, 2019," the Malian Football Federation said in a statement.

"However he will leave his position as of national technical director."

Details of Magassouba’s contract weren’t stipulated, but the experienced coach is expected to guide the Eagles to Afcon 2021 billed for , while seeing to an improved qualifying run for the World Cup in in 2022.

Mali has been drawn in Group A of Afcon qualifying, alongside Guinea, Namibia and Chad.

They begin their quest against the Syli Nationale on November 14, before facing Chad on November 19.