Maldini criticises Donnarumma for leaving AC Milan: 'The only motivator for a footballer should be passion'

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has accused Gianluigi Donnarumma of being motivated by money when he made his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italy international joined the French side on a free transfer in the summer after letting his contract with Milan expire.

The goalkeeper came through the Rossoneri’s academy and went on to make over 250 appearances for the senior team before his departure, but the legendary former defender says he lacked passion for the club.

What has been said?

"Gianluigi Donnarumma is a beautiful person, full of emotions,” Maldini said.

“I think in an ideal world the only real motivation for a footballer should be passion, but if your goal is to achieve social redemption and money to give to your family, who tightened their belts for you during your childhood years, these are understandable motivations.

"To achieve certain results and a certain stature as a player, sporting motivations are fundamental. Sometimes a player's needs do not match those of a club. There are those who prefer to wait and those who are in a hurry. It is not for me to judge certain choices.”

How has Donnarumma performed at PSG?

Donnarumma has not been able to nail down the No 1 spot at PSG this season.

The 22-year-old has had to contend with Keylor Navas for a spot in the team and has made just 11 appearances – eight in Ligue 1 and three in the Champions League.

The shot stopper has admitted he is frustrated with his current situation, saying it “disturbs” him that he is not first choice.

