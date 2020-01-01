Malcom would ‘love’ Barcelona return despite struggling during initial stint at Camp Nou

The Brazilian forward was a big-money addition for the Catalan giants in 2018, but spent just one season in La Liga before moving on to Zenit

Malcom may have struggled during a one-season stint at in 2018-19, but the Brazilian says he would “love” the opportunity to head back to Camp Nou at some stage.

The South American was a much sought-after talent after enhancing his reputation during a productive spell in with .

Roma appeared set to win the race for his signature at one stage, but Barca stole in and pipped the heavyweights to a prized asset.

More teams

Much was expected of Malcom in Catalunya, but he took in just 24 appearances for the club.

He did enjoy highs with Barca, including goals against and , but was offloaded to Zenit a year after arriving in Spain.

At 23 years of age, time is still on his side when it comes to forging a career as one of the very best in the business.

His exploits in could one day bring him back onto the radar of leading sides across Europe, with Malcom prepared to admit that he would welcome a second bite of the cherry at Barca.

He told La Vanguardia of his experiences in and ambition for the future: “I got along very well with [Ernesto] Valverde, he is a good coach and a good person.

“He never explained why I didn’t play, but it didn’t bother me, because we are professionals and this is how it works.

“I never stopped working and when he gave me minutes I played well and helped the team.

“You never know, maybe in the future I can return, I would love it! But now I think of Zenit.

Article continues below

“When the offer came, I didn’t think about it much because it is a team that plays in Europe. I want to win everything here.”

Injuries have prevented Malcom from making the desired impact at Zenit, with just six appearances taken in so far.

He is now taking in another enforced break, as football shuts down during the coronavirus outbreak, but committed to a five-year contract upon his arrival in Saint Petersburg and still has plenty to offer.