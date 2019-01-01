Malaysia eager to take on Australia after edging Cambodia

Malaysia edged Cambodia 2-0 in their second group match of the AFF U-15 Championship on Tuesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Despite initial difficulties breaking down their opponents defence, Malaysia came away with a 2-0 win over Cambodia on matchday two of the 2019 AFF U-15 Championship group stage on Tuesday.

In the match that was held at the Chonburi Campus Stadium 2, Chonburi, , Maniam Pachaiappan's charges struggled to break down the tight Cambodian defence, but when they finally did break the deadlock in the 63rd minute through Izrin Ibrahim's goal, they did not have to wait long for the follow-up. Aliff Izwan Yuslan scored their second from a free kick just three minutes later.

Interviewed by the media after the encounter, Maniam remarked that he is happy with the way his boys played, but added that they are already looking forward to take on Group B favourites; .

"My boys created a lot of chances to score but the finishing wasn't there. But in overall I'm very happy with their performance, despite them needing some time before they could start scoring in the match.

"We're going to play against Australia next; a strong, good team with good physique, tall players. We want to compete against them, which isn't going to be easy. My players are very confident, and are looking forward to take on Australia, whereas I hope they can maintain their winning momentum," said the former senior team boss.

The win has placed the Young Tigers at the top of Group B by virtue of goal difference, thanks to their 8-0 opening day thrashing of Brunei. Australia are also tied on six points, after they defeated Laos 3-0 on the same day. Hosts are also expected to be level on six points, after their group match against Brunei later today.

Malaysia's match against Australia will take place on Thursday, at 4.00 pm Malaysian time.

Meanwhile Timor-Leste are currently leading Group A with six points after two matchdays, also only ahead of Indonesia in second on goal difference.

