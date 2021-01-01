Makaay on drinking beer at Bayern Munich, his verdict on Haaland and 'p*ssing off' Roberto Carlos

The former Netherlands international striker has shared stories from his playing days while praising a current and future star at Borussia Dortmund

Ex-Bayern Munich frontman Roy Makaay has opened up on his career, including drinking beer on the team bus and how he "pissed off" Roberto Carlos when playing against Real Madrid, while also giving his verdict on Erling Haaland.

Makaay enjoyed an illustrious playing career spanning 17 years, which included successful spells at Deportivo La Coruna, Bayern and Feyenoord.

The Dutchman has plenty of fond memories from his time at Bayern, who he claims were happy to allow the players to indulge in post-match drinking sessions on the team bus.

What's been said?

"At FC Bayern, we often drank a wheat beer or two on the bus after the games," Makaay told Goal and SPOX.

"I know, today that's not necessarily in keeping with the times for a professional footballer, but back then it was simply part of the game."

Makaay's famous goal against Madrid

One of the most famous strikes of Makaay's career came in a round of 16 Champions League clash with Madrid in the 2006-07 season.

The former Netherlands international scored the quickest goal in the competition's history when he found the net after just 10.12 seconds, with Roberto Carlos guilty of gifting the ball to Hasan Salihamidzic in the buildup to the goal.

Asked how Carlos reacted to making such a huge mistake on the biggest stage, Makaay responded: "Of course he was pissed off. I remember him saying afterwards that it was because of the pitch."

Makaay on Haaland

Makaay went on to offer his assessment of Borussia Dortmund frontman Haaland, who has established himself as one of the most deadly attackers in Europe since moving to Westfalenstadion from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The Norwegian has hit 33 goals in 31 games across all competitions this season, attracting attention from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United.

"In my opinion, he is the best young centre-forward," Makaay said of Haaland. "Anyone who scores so consistently at this age can only have a great future ahead of him."

Makaay's overall career record

Makaay scored 310 goals in 642 appearances in total between 1993 and 2010, having also played for Vitesse and Tenerife before stepping up to a higher level at Deportivo.

Article continues below

The one-time Bayern talisman won nine major trophies in total, including one Liga title and two Bundesliga crowns, while also picking up the European Golden Shoe in 2002-03.

Makaay also won 43 caps for the Netherlands, scoring six goals for his country.

Further reading