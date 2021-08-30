The versatile English international has taken to social media to vent his frustration over his current situation at Emirates Stadium

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has hit out at Arsenal amid reports that the club have rejected a loan bid for the defender from Everton.

Maitland-Niles returned to Emirates Stadium earlier this summer after a six-month spell at West Brom with a view to forcing his way back into Mikel Arteta's first-team plans.

The 23-year-old has continued to find regular minutes at Arsenal hard to come by with his only two appearances so far this term coming from the bench, leading to speculation over his future.

What has been said?

It has been reported that Everton have offered Maitland-Niles a way out, submitting a loan proposal that included an option to buy.

However, Arsenal have supposedly turned down the Toffees' advances and the English full-back has taken to social media to vent his frustration over the situation.

"All I want to do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm going to play," Maitland-Niles wrote on his Instagram story.

Maitland-Niles' previous digs at Arsenal

Maitland-Niles also aimed a dig at Arsenal shortly after joining West Brom on a temporary contract at the start of the year, claiming he accepted the move because it was a better alternative to "sitting on the bench for the rest of the season and rotting away".

The England international made headlines once again in June as he called for "clarity" from the people in charge at Arsenal during an interview with The Telegraph.

“I want a decision, and then hopefully I can get to work with whoever I need to get to work with," he said.

"Whether that is finding a new club or whether that is carrying on with my training. I would like some kind of indication of what is happening. Where they (Arsenal) see me. If it works out it works out, if it doesn’t then kiss Arsenal goodbye. It’s been a long journey but a proud one at that."

