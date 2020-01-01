Mahrez: PSG interested in signing Manchester City star - Report

The Parisians are looking to lure the winger to Parc des Princes in the aftermath of the Citizens’ ban from the Elite European tournament

side are reportedly interested in signing forward Riyad Mahrez in the summer.

PSG are hoping to lure the forward to Parc des Princes after City were banned from for the next two seasons, although they have appealed the decision at Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The international has been in fine form this campaign, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

The French champions are looking to acquire the forward in an effort to strengthen their attack according to Calciomercato.

Mahrez is no stranger to French football, having played for AAS Sarcelles, Quimper and Le Havre before moving to to join in 2014.

The 29-year-old, whose contract with Manchester City ends in 2023, could be a replacement should Kylian Mbappe leave Paris.