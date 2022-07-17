Maguire vows to get Manchester United career back on track after 2021-22 'setback'

The England international is excited for a "fresh start" under new head coach Erik ten Hag

Harry Maguire has vowed to get his Manchester United career back on track after suffering a "setback" in the 2021-22 campaign.

The defender was heavily criticised for his performances as the Red Devils slipped to sixth in the Premier League, recording their worst-ever points tally in the process.

Maguire acknowledges he failed to live up to the required standard during a "disappointing" season, but is ready to "fight" to prove his doubters wrong and help Mna Utd challenge for trophies once again.

What has Maguire said about his displays in 2021-22?

“Last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path but it’s behind us now,” the England international told reporters on the club's pre-season tour.

“We look forward to the future and getting this club back to winning trophies, which is what it’s all about.

“Last year was disappointing, as an individual I didn’t play well and as a team we certainly didn’t play well, but a good career can last 10 to 15 years and you’re never going to have every year where it’s plain sailing and you don’t have any difficulties. You’re going to have to fight, you’re going to have setbacks.”

Maguire excited by 'fresh start' under Ten Hag

Man Utd have won their first two pre-season matches under new head coach Erik ten Hag, with a thumping 4-0 win over Premier League rivals Liverpool followed up by a 4-1 triumph over Melbourne Victory.

Maguire says Ten Hag is already getting his unique philosophy across to the players, with squad morale building quickly ahead of their first Premier League game of 2022-23 against Brighton on August 7.

“It’s been tough. The running has been hard but we’re really looking forward to the season,” the 29-year-old added.

“Everyone – the players, the club – know last year was nowhere near good enough but it’s a fresh start and we’ve got a big season ahead.

“Erik and his coaching staff are bringing their ideas and the first two games you’ve seen little glimpses of the principles. We’re working towards being ready for that first Premier League game, that’s what matters. Everything we’re doing now is building for that first game.”

