Maguire 'further ahead than we dared' says Southgate as England prepare for Scotland clash

The Manchester United star is a cornerstone of the Three Lions' defence since the Russia 2018 World Cup but has been sidelined since May with injury

Harry Maguire's recovery from an ankle ligament problem is "further ahead than we might have dared to hope", says Gareth Southgate, as England prepare to face Scotland in their second match of Euro 2020.

The Manchester United defender, a mainstay of the Three Lions' backline under Southgate since cementing his position during the 2018 World Cup, has been out of action since early May, after sustaining the injury in the Red Devils' 3-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

Having missed his club's Europa League final defeat against Villarreal, hopes had seemed slim that Maguire might feature at all for his country during this summer's rearranged tournament at one point. But now, Southgate has revealed a positive update on his situation.

What has been said?

"He's had a few days training with the team and we are really pleased with the progress," the Three Lions boss told ITV ahead of Friday's Group D clash against Steve Clarke's side at Wembley Stadium.



"We have got to make a decision in the next couple of days. He's certainly further ahead than we might have dared to hope when it got to the end of the season.



"Everything he has done up to this point, there has been no reaction. We're really pleased with his progress."

England poised for major boost

Maguire may not be fully ready to play the whole 90 minutes in either of the national team's remaining group stage games, but any appearance would prove a shot in the arm for Southgate from the perspective of both tactics and morale.

Villa's Tyrone Mings deputised in the former Leicester City man's usual centre-back spot for Sunday's 1-0 win over Croatia, partnered with Manchester City's John Stones, but it is speculated that concerns over the former's form were the catalyst for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier moving from right to left-back to provide additional coverage.

Mings subsequently acquitted himself with his best performance in an England shirt, but if Maguire is able to take the field, there would be little question about slotting the World Cup semi-finalist back into position.

The bigger picture

After Scotland on Friday, England will face a four-day turnaround before their final Group D clash with the Czech Republic, as they look to seal top spot and qualify for the knockout stages, with the potential to face France, Portugal or Germany in the last-16 a firm possibility should they do so.

Ahead of those two games, Southgate will be required to consider whether to tinker with a winning formula elsewhere - namely whether there is room for Liverpool's Jordan Henderson following the superb work of Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips alongside West Ham man Declan Rice against Croatia.

Should England win both remaining games, they will face a week-long wait to play their last-16 tie, also at Wembley, on June 29.

