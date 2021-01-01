‘Maguire chased out Ed Woodward’ – Manchester United star praised for heroics against Super League project

The centre-back is being applauded for his part in getting the Red Devils to back out of the controversial new European club competition

Harry Maguire justified his £80 million move to Manchester United following his role in seeing the Premier League outfit pull out of the European Super League, according to football fans.

Having moved from Leicester City to become the world’s most expensive defender, the England international’s ability on the field of play has been questioned for not justifying the huge price tag.

Nonetheless, he seems to have become a fans’ favourite for being vocal in opposing the Red Devils’ involvement in the proposed closed league for teams in Europe’s top divisions.

It was reported that Maguire confronted Ed Woodward over the players’ irritation at the plans for the Super League – but Goal understands that Woodward's resignation as club executive vice-chairman was not due the reaction to United’s involvement in this competition

Nevertheless, social media has been awash with praise for the 28-year-old centre-back for his bravery.

Harry Maguire isn’t the best captain in game but if stories about his part in the Ed Woodward and ESL situation then that’s a few points to his leadership traits . — BAM BAM (@OJOBAMIJI) April 21, 2021

Never thought Harry Maguire would square up against Woodward



Propa captain 🍻 — Ché (@che___xo) April 21, 2021

He never should have been questioned in the first place, but never again should Harry Maguire's captaincy be questioned. He has led from the front and stood up to our owners and Woodward to do what is right. He's our captain, and he deserves respect. — Daniel (@UtdDanMUFC) April 20, 2021

Ed Woodward actually got chased out of Manchester by Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes. What a day — Grocery (@Groceyboy) April 21, 2021

Harry Maguire 👏🏾 — tijay (@trapboy_dre_) April 21, 2021

So it took us signing Harry Maguire to get Ed Woodward out of Manchester United?



80 million well spent if you ask me — Do you copy? (@icreeptoe) April 21, 2021

Captain Harry Maguire stepped up to ED Woodward and the owners when we all need him to. #MUFC



MASSIVE RESPECT 👏 pic.twitter.com/7VsxEPwEHz — utdspot (@utdspot) April 20, 2021

I never want to see Harry Maguire slander ever again.



He confronted Ed Woodward TWICE — legendary movements. — ً (@utdrobbo) April 20, 2021

Love him or Hate him Harry Maguire is already a legend of Manchester United Club.



My Captain! pic.twitter.com/G53KzD8f3n — IYAWO SKAWNGUR FERNANDES 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) April 20, 2021

Harry Maguire has just secured his first ever Ballon D'Or



What a hero. — NepentheZ (@NepentheZ) April 20, 2021

Harry Maguire to Ed Woodward pic.twitter.com/guKtgUIqdM — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) April 20, 2021

Now lads, I think it's time to put aside the negative agenda towards our captain, big Harry Maguire 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/rktjNrMORD — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) April 20, 2021

“Yeah I went right up to Ed Woodward and said my names Harry Maguire captain of Manchester United now get out of my club” pic.twitter.com/XlzABBoY54 — Diarmuid Kearney (@diarmuidkearney) April 20, 2021