Madrid boss Zidane upbeat on Hazard return for Champions League clash with Liverpool

The Belgian winger has been struggling with a hip injury but could feature in the quarter-final first leg

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is hopeful of having Eden Hazard fit for the Champions League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday.

Hazard has had an injury-plagued time at Real, and was absent as the team returned following the international break with a 2-0 win over Eibar.

Zidane’s focus now shifts to European competition, and he is hopeful the Belgium international could play a part against the Reds.

What has been said?

"Hopefully we can get [Federico] Valverde and Hazard back," Zidane said. "We will see tomorrow and the day after.

"Today it was not possible but I hope that on Tuesday they can be with us."

Zidane in upbeat mood

The result moved Real to within three points of leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, and Zidane feels his side are in a good moment.

‘We did very well, starting the game very well,” Zidane said. “Now we have to rest and prepare well. We know where we come from, we’ve suffered a lot this season and now it’s time to enjoy.

“We’re in a good moment, because the results are good. We defended the goal very well and we’re playing well, for us it’s important.”

The resurgence of Asensio

While Karim Benzema was grabbing headlines by scoring for the seventh game in a row, Marco Asensio also caught the eye by netting for the third match on the spin.

The Spain star is finding form after shaking off the knee injury that ruined his 2019-20 season, and Zidane is happy with the forward’s return to prominence.

“I’m happy for Marco, it’s important for a player to score goals,” Zidane said. “It’s important because it gives him confidence and energy. For him it’s important to score and I see he’s well.”

