Maddison won’t follow Maguire to Man Utd & £80m defender sale was the right call – Heskey

The former Foxes striker is expecting a highly-rated midfielder to stay put, while he also sees Jamie Vary retiring at the King Power Stadium

James Maddison continues to see his future at Leicester called into question, but Emile Heskey is not expecting the midfielder to follow Harry Maguire in making a big-money move to the likes of or .

Speculation suggests that a man who has forced his way in the senior set-up will be targeted by a Premier League heavyweight at some stage.

His creativity is considered to be what an underperforming side at Old Trafford is lacking, while Jurgen Klopp is still in the market for a new No.10 to replace Philippe Coutinho.

Sizeable offers, be that in January or beyond, would test Leicester’s resolve, but former Foxes frontman Heskey cannot see a sale being sanctioned by the King Power Stadium board as Brendan Rodgers seeks to build something special.

“Leicester are under no pressure to sell Maddison and I expect they’ll fight off any interest,” Heskey told bwin.

“They don’t need the money and I think it’s fully in Rodgers’ hands whether he leaves or not.

“Rodgers will want Maddison to stay and I don’t think there is any reason for Maddison to want to move elsewhere when he is getting support and lots of game-time at the club. Rodgers will be building his game plans around Maddison, which means that Maddison suits what Rodgers wants to do at Leicester. He look confident and happy, so I doubt he’ll be having any thoughts on leaving.

“Clubs are always going to enquire, as they do with any top talent, but Leicester have become a more attractive proposition and I’m confident he will stay.”

Leicester did agree to part with commanding centre-half Maguire in the last transfer window, with a record-breaking £80 million ($98m) deal adding him to the books at Manchester United.

Heskey believes that was the right call, adding: “Maguire leaving Leicester was a win-win situation for both clubs, but I think Leicester will be more happy with the deal. They received very good money for Maguire and [Caglar] Soyuncu has taken over seamlessly. The fans had worries but he has quashed any concern that may have existed at the start of the season with his excellent performances.

“Maguire leaving Leicester meant a big cash influx for the club and they had Soyuncu progressing and needing games, so it was the right decision to let Maguire go to Manchester United, who were in need of him. It was important for Leicester to get a player like Maguire, who wanted to be defending, winning headers and getting involved in tackles – and they have that in Soyuncu.”

Another of those to have been linked with a move in the past is prolific striker Jamie Vardy, but he remains on Leicester’s books at 32 years of age and Heskey feels he could go on to hang up his boots as a Foxes frontman.

The ex-England international added: “I think Jamie Vardy will retire at Leicester, he won’t leave the club. He’s still got a lot of games left in him and he seems to get better with age.

“Vardy will be at Leicester for a long time yet – he looks younger and younger by the season. He’s quicker than he ever has been and is definitely one of the fastest in the Premier League. He’s loved at the club and I think he’s settled there now.”