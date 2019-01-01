Lyon vs Barcelona Women's Champions League final: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The French champions will be looking to clinch their sixth Champions League trophy when they face off against the Catalan side on Saturday

European powerhouses will be aiming to win a fourth consecutive trophy when they clash with in Saturday's final at Ferencvaros Stadium.

The French side, who boast the likes of Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg and are constantly hailed as the greatest team in the world, are looking to clinch their sixth Champions League title overall, and will be appearing in their eighth final since 2010. They won their 13th straight French league title last month, finishing five points above of , and went on to complete the domestic double when they beat in the French Cup final last week.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are appearing in their first ever Champions League final after eliminating Bayern in the semi-finals to become the first Spanish team to book their slot against Lyon.

A triumph over Lyon would make the Catalan side the first club to win the Champions League with both their male and female sides.

Game Lyon vs Barcelona Date Saturday, May 18 Time 5pm BST / 12pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be livestreamed on B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport Extra 3 and livestreamed on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra 3 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Lyon squad Goalkeepers Weiss, Dupupet Defenders Bronze, Renard, Bacha, Buchanan, Simon, Mbock Midfielders Kumagai, Henry, Majri, Christiansen, Marozsan, Van de Sanden, Kouache, Azzaro, Fishlock Forwards Le Sommer, Hegerberg, Bouhaddi, Cascarino, Jaimes, Laurent, Malard, Roux

Lyon coach Reynald Pedros has no major injury concerns ahead of the final.

Potential Lyon starting XI: Bouhaddi; Bacha, Renard, Mbock, Bronze; Fishlock, Henry, Marozsan; Le Sommer, Hegerberg, Cascarino.

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Panos, Tajonar, Font Defenders Der Gragt, Leon, Serrano, Torrejon, Ouahabi, Pereira Midfielders Losada, Gili, Alves, Alexia, Guijarro, Bonmati, Hamraoui, Martens Forwards Mariona, Duggan, Latorre, Oshoala, Andonova, Andujar, Pina, Hansen

Barcelona will miss former Lyon midfielder Kheira Hamraoui through suspension.

Potential Barcelona starting XI: Panos; Leon, Ouahabi, Torrejon, Pereira; Losada, Martens, Bonmati; Alexia, Mariona, Duggan.

Betting & Match Odds

Lyon are favourites to win the final at 1/3 with bet365. Barcelona can be backed at 13/5 while a draw is available for 9/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Both teams are in prolific form heading into the Champions League final, with Lyon having wrapped up a trophy-laden season and looking to add another European honour to their glowing trophy cabinet.

The French side are unbeaten this whole season, having yet to lose a single match, winning an incredible 32 of 35 games. The only slight disappointment came in a semi-final second leg 1-1 stalemate against , though they progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

Eugenie Le Sommer and Hegerberg are immense goalscoring threats for the French giants, and are two of the top 10 all-time goalscorers in the UWCL. Together they have scored a combined 33 league goals in the Division 1 Feminine to help their side win their 13th straight French title, and a victory over Barcelona on Saturday will hand them their fourth straight Champions League crown and a record six titles.

Additionally, eight Lyon players have been named in the French squad for this summer’s World Cup, all of whom are a product of the club's cademy, where boys and girls share the same facilities.

Barcelona, while impressing in Europe, were unable to clinch a Spanish league title as they finished six points behind champions . They still were in strong form towards the end of their season, however, winning 12 of their last 13 matches looking ahead to their first ever Champions League final.

They are lead by striker Alexia Putellas, who netted 17 goals both domestically and in Europe, alongside goalkeeper Sandra Panos who boasts the feat of conceding the fewest goals per match. She's kept seven clean sheets in seven of Barcelona's last eight UWCL fixtures, and will be integral for the Spanish side.

Article continues below

They can also look to Lieke Martens for inspiration, voted Europe’s best player in 2017 after guiding the win the European Championship. international Toni Duggan is Barcelona’s top scorer in the Champions League this season with five.

Barcelona defeated BIIK Kazygurt, Glasgow City and LSK Kvinner en route to the semi-finals where they beat 2-0 on aggregate. In the eight games of the UWCL knockout stage, Barcelona netted scored 18 times while conceding just three goals.

They lost to Atletico Madrid in the league, though their most recent league meeting attracted a world record attendance for a women's club game of 60,739.