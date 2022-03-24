Lyon star Hegerberg to return to Norway squad after five-year absence

Lyon's Ada Hegerberg has revealed that she will be returning to action with the Norway national team, having previously taken the decision to step away in 2017.

The winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or feminin made headlines five years ago when she made the call to snub international football due to a lack of support for her country's women's team.

Now, however, she has decided the time is right to make her return – just in time for the Euros this summer.

What has been said?

“I love football, and I want to play football,” Hegerberg said. “I took a decision in 2017 that I stood by. But I had a lot of time to reflect over the past two years, on many aspects.

“I was able to have very honest discussions with the federation, through [president] Lise [Klaveness] at first. I am very glad to be able to come back with the team and get a new story started.”

Why did Hegerberg step back in the first place?

The Women's Champions League's record goalscorer made the decision to make herself unavailable for national selection due to a lack of respect for female footballers in her country.

She explained at the time that girls and boys had unequal opportunities to play. Women and girls had been forced to wait to use pitches or simply given poorer conditions in which to train compared to their male counterparts.

In addition, organisation and planning around Norway's women's national team was poor, highlighted by issues such as equipment turning up late for tournaments and boots being the wrong size.

“I’ve just tried to have an impact on things for the better,” she told the Guardian in 2020.

“At some point that can leave you with some tough choices. I’m not here to provoke in any way. I’m just here to perform and drive the sport in the right direction.

“But at the same time, I am realistic about the situation we find ourselves still in, that there’s so much stuff to do in order for women and young girls to get the conditions they deserve.”

The bigger picture

Hegerberg will hope to go as far as possible at Euro 2022, with Norway having been drawn in Group A alongside host nation England, Austria and Northern Ireland.

The tournament kicks off on July 6 and runs until July 31.

