Lyle Foster: Former Orlando Pirates striker joins Cercle Brugge on loan from AS Monaco

The former Bucs marksman has secured a move to Belgium as he looks to establish himself in Europe

youth international Lyle Foster has joined Belgian side Cercle Brugge on loan from French giants AS .

The 18-year-old striker left giants for Monaco in September in 2018, but he spent some time with the club's academy and reserve team.

However, Foster trained with the first team ahead of the current campaign and he made two appearances in Ligue 1 under head coach Leonardo Jardim.

The former French champions have now decided to loan out Foster and youth international Jonathan Panzo to Brugge, who are campaigning in the Belgian Pro League.

Monaco released the following statement on Friday evening:

A club statement read: "Arriving at AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 from , Jonathan Panzo has mainly evolved with the reserve team in National 2, but also made his debut with the professional team during the season 2018-2019."

"Fully integrated into the group by Leonardo Jardim during the pre-season, the young defender (18 years) started the first game of the season against , before entering the game against on the third day. Just selected with the English hopefuls, Jonathan Panzo will continue his progression in Jupiler League this season."

"Lyle Foster will do the same, he who had joined AS Monaco during the winter transfer window 2019 from Orlando Pirates (South Africa). As his English teammate, the striker from Soweto, who will turn 19 on September 3, has played mainly with the reserve team in National 2 during the second part of the season 2018-2019."

Article continues below

"After joining the professional group during the pre-season (and scoring his first goal in a friendly against ), Lyle Foster was in the first game of the season against OL, then came in to play at the next match at Metz."

"AS Monaco wants the best of both young players for this season 2019-2020. In the opposite direction, striker Kirill Klimov (18) joins the Academy with a current contract until June 30, 2021."

Cercle Brugge's fierce rivals are , who have Foster's countryman Percy Tau on their books on loan.