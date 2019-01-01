Lukaku reveals important Man Utd lesson learned from Ibrahimovic
Romelu Lukaku admits to having taken important lessons from the brief time he spent working alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United.
The Belgium international striker was snapped up by the Red Devils in a £75 million ($99m) deal during the summer of 2017.
He was acquired by Jose Mourinho as the proven performer required to fill an attacking void at Old Trafford.
United had benefited considerably from the enigmatic talents of Ibrahimovic in the previous campaign, but the Swede was sidelined with knee ligament damage when Lukaku arrived.
A lengthy spell on the
They did, however, meet on the training ground and Lukaku admits to
He told United’s official website of a frontman still going strong in America at the age of 37: “Everything I learned from Zlatan was great, from his stories that he told me when he was at Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona and even Ajax, to
“I remember one training session.
“Because we were both strikers, we were never on the same team and, at one point, there was a 50/50 challenge. He went full-on against me!
“That is when I knew this guy wants to compete and this guy wants to fight for his spot. That is why he changed me. It was an eye-opener. The guy had to fight to be in the position he is in.
“So, I learned just to focus, work hard and enjoy it as well. Because he is a guy who you can have a
Ibrahimovic netted 28 times across all competitions in the 2016-17 campaign, including match-winning efforts in Community Shield and League Cup triumphs.
He would find the target just once in seven outings upon returning to the United fold after injury, with Lukaku having taken the striking mantle and the No. 9 jersey to record 27 efforts in his debut season.