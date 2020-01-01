Luis Suarez was ready to leave Barcelona for Nacional, claims Sebastian Abreu

The former Uruguay international claims he had a real chance of persuading the Barca striker to return to his homeland, had he taken over as manager

Luis Suarez was plotting to leave for a return to his first club Nacional when it appeared Sebastian Abreu had a chance of becoming coach, the former international claims.

Nacional were without a manager late last year when Alvaro Gutierrez quit, with Abreu – who spent three spells there as a player – adamant he was a leading candidate to get the job.

At that time he conversed with Suarez, who apparently suggested returning to Uruguay was a real possibility despite being among the highest-paid players in and contracted to Barcelona until 2021.

More teams

Abreu was a team-mate of Suarez's in the national team between 2007 and 2012, with both a part of the selection that helped Uruguay to a fourth-placed finish at the 2010 World Cup, and the Barca striker had seemingly expressed a desire to link up with 'El Loco' once again.

"I had full, real chances [of being Nacional coach]," he told Uruguayan radio station Sport 890.

"And when in those days, after December 18, Luis was about to come, I said to him: 'Look, Lucho, it is not anything concrete, but there may be a possibility … What's your situation? What do we do?'

"[Abreu claims Suarez replied:] 'If you get to be [coach], let me talk to Sofi (Sofia Balby, Suarez's wife), talk about the family. I always told you that if you were a coach I could come back.'"

He added: "Going back to Nacional was something that motivated Luis, it was a nice challenge."

Former goalkeeper Gustavo Munua, also once an international colleague of Abreu, would end up getting the job.

Abreu remains player-coach at Boston River, while Suarez looks set to at least see out the remainder of his contract at Camp Nou.

Barca are, however, looking at bringing in a long-term replacement for the Uruguayan, with Goal having revealed that they plan to make a £10m-a-year (£9m/$11m) contract offer to Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Article continues below

Indeed, Suarez has endorsed a move Lautaro, and forward Neymar, telling Mundo Deportivo: "It is difficult to talk about players today. As is the situation in the world today, talking about who can come because of how everything is, is complicated.

"But I can speak of the players they are and they are huge players. Obviously Ney, everyone knows him and we know the appreciation that we have for him in the dressing room, which is as a player is indisputable because he still has a lot to give and in the dressing room he would always be welcome because of the affection he has.

"Lautaro is a player who has been growing a lot in , he is a 'nine' who has movements that are spectacular and that reflects how great a striker he is."