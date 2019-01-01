Lozano, Jimenez headline Mexico starting XI, Rodriguez makes debut

The coach will rely on an experienced El Tri side to take on La Roja, though he's also giving the Monterrey midfielder his first international minutes

Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez headline the first starting lineup for coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, but the coach also has handed an El Tri debut to Monterrey midfielder Carlos Rodriguez.

The Argentine manager is making his Mexico debut in a friendly match against . In his first-ever lineup, he's opted to deploy an experienced side with eight World Cup veterans included in the side.

Rodriguez has had a breakout tournament with Diego Alonso's Monterrey side, catching Martino's eye and earning his first-ever call-up. The good work has continued in training, with Rodriguez set to make his Mexico debut from the opening whistle Friday.

Rodolfo Pizarro, who will line up on the right wing but also tuck inside, and right back Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez are the only other players who don't have World Cup experience.

Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa gets the start for Mexico with a center-back pairing of Tigres defender Carlos Salcedo and man Hector Moreno in front of him. To their left is Monterrey's Jesus Gallardo.

Carlos Rodriguez will have good company in midfield with veteran Andres Guardado playing as the other interior midfielder and Edson Alvarez working between them.

Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda counters with a strong XI as well, with midfielder Arturo Vidal included despite visa issues delaying his arrival in the United States until earlier this week. Liga MX-based forward Nicolas Castillo leads the line with veteran Gary Medel captaining the team.

Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; L. Rodriguez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo; C. Rodriguez, Alvarez, Guardado; Pizarro, Jimenez, Lozano

Chile starting XI: Arias; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Aranguiz, Pulgar, Vidal, Hernandez; Morales, Castillo