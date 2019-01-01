Long, Guzan, Aaronson headline USMNT pre-camp squad ahead of Nations League matches

Ahead of the league final, Gregg Berhalter has called in 20 MLS-based players before the full squad convenes in Florida

Gregg Berhalter has called in 20 -based players for a U.S. men's national team pre-camp gathering ahead of November's Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba.

The camp is set to be held between Nov. 2-9 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for a group of MLS players who have already completed their seasons ahead of the MLS Cup finale between and the .

Berhalter's squad includes some veterans, players like Brad Guzan, Aaron Long, Paul Arriola, Gyasi Zardes and Wil Trapp, as well as some new faces. Matt Turner, Chase Gasper, Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie are all uncapped heading into camp, with Turner and Gasper joining the USMNT for the first time.

With the camp being held outside of the FIFA window, the USMNT's full roster including European-based call-ups will be unveiled Nov. 6.

“We have the opportunity to take advantage of the MLS post-season window to start preparations for the matches against Canada and Cuba,” Berhalter said. “It’s another week to keep progressing as a group as we focus on getting the results we need to advance to the knockout phase of the Nations League.”

The camp comes in the aftermath of a major setback for the USMNT, who fell 2-0 to Canada in the second match of the Nations League.

As a result, the upcoming match against the Canadians on Nov. 15 in Orlando is a virtual must-win ahead of a meeting with Cuba in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The USMNT did get some good news recently, with fullback Sergino Dest forgoing a chance to repesent the by stating his commitment to the U.S. squad.

He's expected to be one of several European-based stars called in, including Christian Pulisic, fresh off a hat-trick for , and Josh Sargent, who provided an assist for this week.

Here's a closer look at the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan ( ), Sean Johnson ( ), Matt Turner (New Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon ( ), Chase Gasper ( ), Nick Lima ( ), Aaron Long ( ), Daniel Lovitz ( ), Mark McKenzie ( ), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Article continues below

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Sebastian Lletget ( ), Djordje Mihailovic ( ), Wil Trapp ( ), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola ( ), Corey Baird ( ), Jeremy Ebobisse ( ), Jonathan Lewis ( ), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)