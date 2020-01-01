Lokale: Kariobangi Sharks star undergoes surgery after injury with HIFK Fotboll

The on-loan Sharks player has gone under the knife to repair his leg and could miss action for a long spell

midfielder Sydney Lokale has undergone an operation to repair his left knee after he picked up an injury while turning out for HIFK Fotboll in Finland.

The 19-year-old, who was part of the Sharks side for the last two seasons, joined the Helsinki-based side on loan for the rest of the 2020 season, but with an option to make the deal permanent.

The Harambee Stars player is said to have picked up an injury two weeks ago, and the player has confirmed on his social media pages that he has undergone surgery to repair the knock, though he did not give the duration he will be out of action for.

“God above all,” Lokale wrote on his social media pages. “Successful knee surgery and I am very okay.”

Meanwhile, his Kenyan Premier League ( ) club Kariobangi Sharks have also wished the player a quick recovery.

“Our boy Sydney Lokale had successful knee surgery after being injured in his club duties,” the club tweeted. “We wish him a quick recovery.”

After signing for HIFK Fotboll, Lokale joined former Kenyan international Arnold Origi, who also turns out for the club, and the teenager revealed after signing the contract how the presence of the former ‘ One’ had made it easier for him to cross over.

In an interview after signing for the club, Lokale said: “I’m not that familiar with the club, but I’ve been watching some videos and reading up on the club’s history. I see myself as a good and versatile player and I want to achieve big things here. To the supporters, I want to say that I’ve come here to work hard and earn your love.”

His debut for the team came in a 1-1 draw with Honka in a Finnish Cup game played at the Tapiolan Arena on January 26.

The lanky striker scored 12 goals for Sharks across all competitions last season and also featured for the Kenya U-23 team and the senior side that played in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers against .

Though is transfer move to HIFK is on a six-month loan deal, Lokale has an option of making his stay in Finland permanent if he impresses.