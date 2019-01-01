Lloris: Spurs ready to fight for titles without Kane

There are concerns over the forward's ankle injury but the goalkeeper insisted Tottenham are not reliant on one player

Hugo Lloris stressed Tottenham are "ready to fight" in all four competitions this season despite injury concerns over star striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham could be without Kane for a month after the England international hurt his ankle in Sunday's Premier League defeat at home to Manchester United.

Kane had to be helped off the pitch at Wembley as Spurs sweat on the fitness of their talisman.

However, Lloris insisted Tottenham are not reliant on Kane as Spurs compete in the Premier League, Champions League last 16, EFL Cup semi-final and FA Cup.

Mauricio on @MoussaSissoko and @HKane: “We need to assess Moussa tomorrow and see what happens. Harry suffered a big tackle, we hope it’s not a big problem but we will also need to assess him tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/uaI2w8WiPV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 13, 2019

"We all know how important Harry is in our team, but he is not all of our team," said Lloris. "Football is about the team and every player is ready to help the team.

"In football, during the season, you have ups and downs and you have to always adapt to those and we will see about 'H'. But I think everybody is ready and the most important thing is the mind: being ready to fight, being ready to help, being ready to compete. It is better when you have all your best players on the field, but that can happen here or it can happen at other clubs.

"Every season is different. Every player is different. With or without him, we will see how we do. The most important thing is to prepare for the games as well as we can.

"We will see for Fulham in the next game with or without Harry, with or without Son [Heung-min]. Throughout the whole team you have important players but the main thing is the collective.

"It is the only way to get trophies. It is not about one or two players, but, as you know, we all know the importance of 'H'. We are still involved in all competitions, the main thing is to finish in the top four. We said this from the beginning and we don't change our mind."

Tottenham are third in the Premier League, nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool, ahead of Sunday's trip to lowly Fulham.