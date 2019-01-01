Lloris: North London Derby vs Arsenal 'the easiest game' for Spurs to bounce back from Newcastle defeat

The Tottenham captain insists the high pressure of the North London Derby couldn't have come at a better time

goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has claimed Sunday’s North London Derby against is the 'easiest game' to bounce back after dropping points last weekend.

The Spurs number one entered Tottenham’s ‘300 club’ two weeks ago as he recorded his 300th appearance for the club.

And Lloris has plenty of derby experience, with the club captain understanding what it means to play in such a high profile fixture.

But the Frenchman has insisted his side must get back to winning ways after defeat to Newcastle last Sunday.

“I can tell you, from the inside, for sure, we all want to bounce back and this game is the easiest way because you don’t need extra motivation. It is natural,” Lloris told Tottenham's official website after training on Friday.

“There is even more expectation to see how the team will react.

“We all want to win, and we will go there to deliver the best performance we can. It’s an international break afterwards as well so it’s important to get points.”

Suffering a 5-2 defeat in his first derby, Lloris realises how important the fixture is to both clubs.

“It’s always the type of game we live with intensity and passion,” he added

“We know there is a lot of expectations. It’s the type of game we all love to play.

“It’s always an important game and even more as both teams are chasing the same ambitions, more or less. That makes things even more intense.

The 32-year-old missed out on Tottenham’s 2-0 victory over The Gunners in last season's quarter-final of the , where Paulo Gazzaniga was given a rare start.

And Lloris was reminded of his record against Arsenal at the Emirates, where he is yet to record a victory, but the Tottenham shot-stopper quickly shut down any pre-match predictions.

“I don’t like to talk about this before the game. Hopefully it will happen and then we will see after on Sunday!”

Arsenal come into the game following a 3-1 defeat to last weekend after their impressive start to the campaign.

Kick off at the Emirates on Sunday is 4:30pm UK time.