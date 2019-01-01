Ljungberg wants 'smiles on faces again' as he vows to give everything for Arsenal

Following the sacking of Unai Emery, the club great has taken the reins in north London on a temporary basis

Freddie Ljungberg is keen to get fans back on side as he begins his tenure as interim head coach of the north London outfit.

Club great Ljungberg was placed in temporary charge after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday, the former and boss paying the price for a winless run of seven matches in all competitions – their worst such streak since 1992.

Thursday's 2-1 defeat to saw a sparse Emirates Stadium crowd boo their team once more and Ljungberg knows a key part of his role is to bring back a semblance of a feel-good factor, starting with Sunday's trip to .

"However long I oversee Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again," the former midfielder tweeted.

"We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let's get to work!"

Arsenal's next matches see them face , West Ham, Standard Liege, and before Christmas, but must first take in a trip to relegation-threatened Norwich on Sunday as Ljungberg takes his first steps in attempting to stop the rot.

The loss to Eintracht is unlikely to faze the new boss, however, with the Gunners sitting pretty at the top of their qualifying group and face Belgian side Standard – who were soundly beaten 4-0 at the Emirates – in their final group match.

Former winger Ljungberg was a star performer for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, representing the club between 1998 and 2007, and fans will hope that some of his attacking magic rubs off on summer signing Nicolas Pepe, who has struggled to impress since making the switch from .

Ljungberg won two Premier League titles, scoring 12 times in 25 appearances as the Gunners tasted glory in 2001-02 before netting in a 2-0 final triumph against that season to complete the double.

It was the first of three winners' medals in the competition for Ljungberg, who also starred in Wenger's celebrated "Invincibles" side, who marched to the 2003-04 Premier League crown without losing a single top-flight match.