Ljungberg included as Arteta announces Arsenal assistants

His spell as interim boss did not yield many positives, but the Swede will be part of the new coach's staff in north London

New head coach Mikel Arteta will be assisted by Freddie Ljungberg, Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Ljungberg served as interim boss following the departure of Unai Emery, including taking charge of the 0-0 draw away at while the recently appointed Arteta watched on from the stands.

The duo held talks after the game at Goodison Park and Arteta revealed on Monday that the Swede would be staying on at the club as part of his revamped coaching staff.

“I spoke to him after the game, I told him who I want to bring in and I wanted to know what he was feeling,” Arteta told reporters after the game against .

“We decided the best thing would be for him to carry on with us. I knew him a little and we will start a new chapter and he was very positive.”

Now the Gunners have announced the appointments of Stuivenberg and Round, while goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon joins from .

"I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me," Arteta said. "They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking.

"Along with the talented people we have in the club already, they will be key people to get us back to winning ways."

Stuivenberg worked in the Premier League with during Louis van Gaal's reign at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is also assistant to boss Ryan Giggs and will combine that role with his duties at Arsenal until after .

Article continues below

Round, meanwhile, has served as a coach at , , Everton, Manchester United and the national team, while he also had a spell as director of football at .

Arsenal are 11th in the Premier League after 18 matches and sit nine points behind , who occupy the last qualifying spot.

The Gunners, who have won just one of their last 13 matches in all competitions, face Bournemouth away from home on December 26 before closing 2019 with a home game against Chelsea.