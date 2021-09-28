Liverpool’s Salah overtakes Eto’o as Champions League's second-highest African scorer with only Drogba ahead

The Egyptian is now the second-highest scoring African player in the European club competition thanks to his brace against the Dragons on Tuesday

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has overtaken Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o in the Uefa Champions League goalscoring chart with his strikes against FC Porto on Tuesday night.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star scored in each half as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds overpowered the Dragons 5-1 at the Estadio do Dragao.

With his scintillating display against the 29-time Portuguese topflight kings, the two-time African Footballer of the Year is now the second-highest scoring African player in the tournament's history.

Boasting 31 goals, he eclipsed the Cameroonian football great who found the net on 30 occasions during his trophy-laden career that saw him win the Champions League twice with the Blaugrana and once during his spell at Serie A kings Inter Milan.

Only Chelsea great Didier Drogba, who has 44 goals to his name, has scored more than Salah in the competition.

Moreover, the Egypt international has now scored in six consecutive appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season. Thus, becoming the first player to do so for the club since himself in April 2018 (seven in a row).

In the six-goal thriller, Brazil international Roberto Firmino beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa twice, while Senegal international Sadio Mane was on target once.

Interestingly, Mane has scored five goals against Porto in the Champions League, the most by a Liverpool player against a single opponent in the competition.

All five strikes have come away from home, with only Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo (six against Ajax) scoring more away goals against an opponent in the championship’s history.

Nigeria international Zaidu Sanusi was in action from start to finish, albeit, was substituted for Wendell in the 56th minute while Guinea Bissau international Nanu was an unused substitute by manager Sergio Conceicao.

Whereas, DR Congo star Chancel Mbemba missed out due to card suspension. The 27-year-old was given the marching orders during his side’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on matchday one.

Thanks to this result, Liverpool lead Group B having maintained a perfect start with Atletico Madrid occupying the second position with four points.

Klopp’s men are guests of Diego Simeone’s men in their next outing on October 19.