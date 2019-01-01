Liverpool’s Salah and West Ham’s Diop make Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has named Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and West Ham United defender Issa Diop in his Premier League Team of the Week.
Salah scored a brace in their 5-0 thumping of Huddersfield Town to keep the Reds in the race for the Premier League title.
The Egypt international now leads the English top-flight goalscorers’ chart with 21 goals and has 25 strikes in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Diop delivered a solid defensive display to help West Ham stun Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in front of Spurs home supporters.
Following the outstanding performances, Shearer has included the African stars among his best performing players over the weekend.
The list, led by Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has Diop’s teammates Mark Noble and Ryan Fredericks, Burnley’s goalkeeper Tom Heaton as well as Ben Mee and Manchester City’s defender Vincent Kompany.
Also included are Leicester’s duo of Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson completes the list.
Salah will hope to replicate his impressive goalscoring form for Egypt in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Pharaohs are in Group B along with DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe.