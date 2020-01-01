Liverpool's Salah 'a god beyond Egypt' - Del Piero

The Italian legend praised the Egyptian forward for his growing influence across the globe

Former forward Alessandro Del Piero has stated that star Mohamed Salah is a god beyond his home country .

The 27-year-old maestro has seen his stock continually rise since moving to Anfield from in 2017.

He played a key role in the Reds reaching the final in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter.

He is also on cusp of joining the Merseyside outfit in lifting a first-ever Premier League title with his 14 top-flight goals and six assists.

“Salah is already a god - and not only in !," Del Piero said at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

“When he was at Roma, I remember how many times he was in of the goal and then he missed the goal.

“And then all of a sudden, at Liverpool he improved that and he scored more than 30 goals per season!

“When you have this kind of mentality that you want to improve yourself, to grow - it’s the best thing.”

Salah will hope to play another key role when Liverpool travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night where they tackle in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.