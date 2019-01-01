Liverpool’s Sadio Mane fails to equal Teddy Sheringham’s record against Norwich City

Against the Canaries, the Senegalese fired blanks, thus unable to match the 24-year-old English topflight feat

Sadio Mane could not equal Teddy Sheringham’s Premier League record after firing blanks in ’s 4-1 triumph over .

Sheringham remains the only player to score on the opening weekend in four consecutive campaigns – achieving that for and Hotspur from 1992-93 through to 1995-96.

Going into this clash, Mane was a doubt having missed the club’s pre-season training programme following his involvement at the 2019 .

Article continues below

Sadio Mane has scored in @LFC’s opening #PL game in each of the last 3 seasons



The only player to score on the opening weekend in 4 consecutive campaigns is Teddy Sheringham#PLKickOff #LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/uxfWj7SoUe — Premier League (@premierleague) August 9, 2019

However, he got some minutes of action after replacing Divock Origi in the 74th minute but was unable to match the Englishman’s feat.

73' - Our first substitution of the game, as Origi is replaced by Mane. Welcome back, Sadio! 🙌



[4-1]#LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/fDdl8DQ1lv — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

In his previous campaigns in the English top-flight with Liverpool, he scored against , and .

Mane would be gunning for a starter's shirt when Jurgen Klopp's men visit in their next clash.

He shared last season’s Premier League Golden Boot award with his African counterparts and Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring 22 times.