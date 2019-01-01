Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp reveals biggest Sadio Mane mistake

The German tactician passed on the chance to sign the mercurial Senegal forward at his former job, but was offered a second opportunity at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that not signing Sadio Mane for Borussia Dortmund is one of his 'biggest mistakes'.

Back in 2014 the German coach had the chance to sign the winger from Salzburg but failed to sanction his purchase.

Two years later - after Mane had become a constant Premier League performer at Southampton - Klopp was handed a 'second chance' to work with the Senegal international at Liverpool and the former Mainz manager took it.

"I have made a few mistakes in my life and one of my biggest mistakes ever was not taking Sadio when I was at Dortmund," Klopp said, per Liverpool Echo.

"We were together in an office and I spoke to him.

"Afterwards I wasn't sure but that was really my fault!

"He's an outstanding boy and life gave me a second chance to work with him and hopefully we can both use it."

Mane's purchase saw the Reds part with £34 million and he has formed a fearsome attacking trident with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Overall, the attacker has netted 42 goals in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit and has been on the fore of a rejuvenated Liverpool side returning to the elite circle in domestic and European football; all of which seem to justify Klopp's regret.

"The time I have spent with Sadio Mane has been fantastic," he added.

"I love the boy!

Article continues below

"He's an outstanding player."

This season, the 26-year-old has scored nine times, laying three other goals to grateful teammates. He will be aiming to improve on those numbers when Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.