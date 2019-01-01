Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp reacts to Naby Keita’s performance against Porto

The Guinean midfielder scored his second goal for the Reds with his opener against the Portuguese visitors at Anfield on Tuesday

manager Jurgen Klopp is impressed by Naby Keita's performance as Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win over in the first leg of their Uefa quarter-final encounter.

After breaking his duck for the Merseyside outfit against last Friday, Keita earned his place in the Reds’ starting XI for his 31st appearance in all competitions on Tuesday night.

The former midfielder opened the scoring in the fifth minute after his shot deflected off Oliver Torres before Roberto Firmino sealed the win 21 minutes later.

In his reaction, Klopp expressed satisfaction with the midfielder’s display and also described the deflected effort as a goal he loved while praising the team’s overall performance.

“Naby was a few times a bit unlucky in situations and had to find his way back into games if you want. Today he was in it from the start,” Klopp told media.

“We hoped it would be like this because last game he got better and better, minute by minute, so we wanted to build on it. He was really good tonight. All of them were really hard-working, and really good football too.

“I loved the goal. It was deflected, but it was a situation we wanted, the half-space we wanted to use. The boys did that really well. It was a really good performance.”

Keita will hope to maintain his fine form for Liverpool as they continue their Premier League title chase with a home game against on Sunday before traveling to for the return fixture of their Champions League tie at the Estadio do Dragao next Wednesday.