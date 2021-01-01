Liverpool's Diogo Jota ranks first in the world at FUT Champions

The exciting forward has been laid low with a knee problem, but he has found other ways to taste glory on the pitch

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has been out of action since December with a knee injury, but that hasn't stopped the attacker from showcasing his skills off the pitch as he sensationally topped FIFA 21's FUT Champions leaderboard this weekend.

For those unaware of just how impressive the feat is, the Portugal international not only had to win 30 matches in a row, but also had to overcome tougher opponents than other competitors – many of whom will be professional FIFA players – in order to take the top spot by way of having a higher skill rating.

Indeed, team-mates Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andy Robertson were recently quizzed on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold was the best gamer in the Liverpool squad, with the former telling Sky Sports: “Jots. Jots has gone 30 games unbeaten in the Weekend League which is just stupid, isn't it? So it's got to be him.”

In that sense, it is not the first time Jota has made it through the Weekend League without tasting defeat, but it does appear to be the first time the 23-year-old has made it to the very top of the leaderboard standings.

“Since my dad gave me my first PlayStation as a kid, it's been like another passion of mine. I always played football on it,” the former Wolves favourite told The Athletic in December of last year.

And if you're wondering what players and formation Jota uses, it can be found below.

𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖 𝐎 𝐑 𝐋 𝐃 🌍@DiogoJota18 pic.twitter.com/9EZaBsk3eq — DiogoJota Esports (@diogojotaegames) February 6, 2021

Leading the line in a 4-3-1-2 set-up, Brazil icon Ronaldo lines up next to Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, with the fearsome duo being ably backed up by former Portugal great Eusebio in attacking midfield.

Ruud Gullit and Patrick Vieira icons are joined in the centre of the pitch by Jota himself, although the card he uses is a boosted version of the original made exclusively for the player by EA Sports and is ranked at 99 for all stats.

Some interesting choices are thrown up in defence, as Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy joins Rangers captain James Tavernier in the full-back positions, while Raphael Varane partners Kyle Walker at centre-back ahead of the rather strange goalkeeper selection of Nick Pope.