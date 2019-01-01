Liverpool’s 31-game run sees title-chasing Reds match top-flight record

The Reds failed to keep a clean sheet again versus Brighton, but picked up another three points and avoided an unwelcome Premier League blemish

have proved once again that they can dig deep when required, with a 2-1 win over seeing them stretch an unbeaten run to 31 games and match a club record.

The Reds were unable to keep an elusive clean sheet in their latest Premier League outing, with the Seagulls giving them a scare at Anfield.

Alisson’s second-half red card threw Jurgen Klopp’s side as their focus slipped at a crucial stage.

Lewis Dunk was able to take advantage, dragging Brighton back into a game which appeared to be beyond them, but Liverpool regrouped to claim another precious three-point haul.

Victory on home soil has lifted the Reds 11 points clear at the top of the table, with another giant stride taken towards a first title triumph in 30 years.

remain their closest challengers, but the defending champions suffered another wobble in their campaign on Saturday when being held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

The current title holders remain the last team to beat Liverpool in Premier League competition, but that success came way back on January 3.

Klopp’s side have gone 11 months without defeat since then, with 31 hurdles safely negotiated.

That stunning sequence has seen the class of 2019-20 emulate the achievements of the club’s legendary sides from the 1980s.

31 - @LFC have equalled their longest ever unbeaten run in the top-flight, also going 31 games without defeat between May 1987-March 1988. Bulldozer. #LIVBHA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2019

Liverpool will get the chance to re-write the history books at Anfield on Wednesday.

A new high for the club when it comes to unbeaten runs could be set on derby day when make the short trip across Stanley Park.

They would be fitting opponents for the Reds to raise the bar against, but there will be plenty of pride and passion on show from the men in blue.

For now, though, Liverpool can revel in the fact that they are very much the side to beat in English football.

They fell narrowly short in their bid to claim a much sought-after crown last season, as City pipped them to the post by a solitary point, but their fate is now back in their own hands.

That is thanks to the remarkable consistency they have displayed in 2019, with there no indication as yet that Klopp’s men will be offering hope to the Premier League’s chasing pack.