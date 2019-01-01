Liverpool won't spend big again this summer - Klopp

The Reds boss is confident about his squad and does not think it needs any significant additions after the season

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that won’t spend big money in the transfer market this summer.

The Reds splashed out a combined £140 million ($186m) on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in 2018 – then world-record fees for a defender and goalkeeper.

Naby Keita also joined from for a hefty £48m ($64m) in the summer, along with Fabinho from for an initial fee of £39m ($52m).

That significant investment has paid dividends, with Liverpool boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League so far as they go toe-to-toe with for the title.

They have also progressed in the , with Wednesday’s fine victory over setting up a quarter-final tie with .

Despite having two months of the season still to go, speculation has already begun about Liverpool’s transfer plans for this summer.

Klopp, though, does not think the Merseysiders will be breaking any transfer records this time around.

“I don’t want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don’t think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever,” said the former boss.

“The best way to do it is to bring together a group of players, try to develop them all together and then stay together for a while. And that was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year, for sure.”

Despite the predicted lack of major transfer activity, Klopp still insists there is plenty of scope for his players to improve.

The team has made great strides this year as they chase their first title since 1990 but Klopp feels that even more can come from the Reds in the future.

“It is massive [potential for growth],” added Klopp. “I think the steps are really obvious but it is still about a natural confidence. We have to start looking at ourselves, how other teams see us.

“When you think about how Bayern faced us here – I saw Bayern playing a lot in the last years but I never saw them being that defensive. When Manchester City came here, it was similar. Wow. They had a lot of respect for us but I am not sure we always have the same amount of respect for ourselves.

"For sure, it will come, step by step, that is why I was so happy for the game at Bayern. There was a little sign at least for that.

“The boys have so much space for improvement in all departments.”