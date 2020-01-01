Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo stars in Cardiff rout

The wideman scored in the Bluebirds’ 4-0 demolition of Luton Town on Saturday

On-loan winger Sheyi Ojo scored and weighed in with an assist as thumped Luton Town 4-0 in the Championship on Saturday.

The Bluebirds were already 3-0 up when the wideman found the net in the 82nd minute following goals from Sean Morrison, Mark Harris and Kieffer Moore during thoroughly one-sided affair in which the hosts took a two-goal lead after nine minutes.

Ojo had also contributed the assist for Harris’s ninth-minute goal—the forward’s first for the club—when he sent a fine cross from the left flank for the U-21 international to dispatch with aplomb.

The Anglo-Nigerian wideman then added the fourth late on, when he slammed home into the far corner after Marlon Pack’s corner was cleared into his path.

Ojo impressed on the left flank—with Harry Wilson also excelling on the opposite wing—as Cardiff delivered a dazzling offensive display to ease the pressure on Neil Harris, who was in dire need of a positive result following a three-game winless streak.

The victory takes Cardiff up to 14th on 17 points, seven clear of the dropzone, having played 14 matches.

Luton, who are now without a win in four, remain up in 12th, although they will be desperate to arrest their poor form imminently, with league leaders next up for them.

Ojo can look back on his best performance of a season in which he’s now scored three and contributed two assists for the Welsh heavyweights.

The 23-year-old former U-21 international—who remains eligible for —is currently on his sixth loan spell away from Liverpool, having made eight Premier League appearances for the club since arriving as a youngster nine years ago.

He’s represented the likes of Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and even French club Stade de on a temporary basis, but has enjoyed his best form in the Championship.

Last term, he spent the season on loan with Steven Gerrard’s , but received criticism from the former Reds legend for his lack of consistent contribution.

Next up, Cardiff host on Tuesday evening, before travelling away to next Saturday.