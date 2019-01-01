Liverpool warned Salah will leave for Spain if he enjoys another 25-goal season

The Reds forward's fellow Egyptian, Mido, believes Real Madrid and Barcelona will table summer bids if another prolific campaign is enjoyed at Anfield

Liverpool have been told to brace themselves for bids from Real Madrid and Barcelona if Mohamed Salah enjoys another 25-goal season, with Mido expecting a move to be made.

The reigning PFA Player of the Year and current holder of the Premier League Golden Boot found the target 44 times across all competitions in 2017-18.

Replicating those achievements was always going to be a big ask, but Salah has recorded another 16 efforts this term and helped to fire Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

That consistency continues to see him linked to leading sides outside of England, with a fellow countryman of the opinion that a big-money transfer could be pushed through in the summer.

Former Ajax and Tottenham striker Mido told CNN: “You never know in football.

“If Barcelona or Real Madrid come for you your head is going to flip, all the players are like that.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid are different – no disrespect to Liverpool.

“I think Barcelona and Real Madrid were waiting to see how Salah would do this season; they don’t buy players after only one good or great season.

“I think if Salah scores 25-plus goals, I think they will come for him and it will be difficult for Liverpool to keep him.”

Worryingly for Liverpool, Mido believes Salah will surge past that mark.

He added: “I'm sure he's going to score at least score 25-plus this season.

“He's playing in a great club and he knows that he's much appreciated by everyone around him. And a great manager, of course, who's helping him off the pitch and on the pitch.”

Mido is also backing Salah to cement a standing as the finest player to have ever emerged from his country.

There have been several contenders for that crown down the years, but a star of the modern era boasts the potential to raise the bar of individual excellence to previously unseen heights.

“I think Salah is the greatest Egyptian player,” Mido said.

“If I judge all players, we had so many great players in the Egyptian history, we've had fantastic players who have done great for the country and for their own clubs back in Egypt as well.

“But football is in Europe. If a player can play at the top for 10, 12 years in Europe, I think he should be considered the best player in Egyptian history.”