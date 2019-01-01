Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side need to pick up the win and hope that Manchester City drop points if they are to return to the summit by the end of the weekend

With only three games and nine points left to play for in the Premier League title race, know that they cannot afford any slip-ups against relegated on Friday - and that even that might not be enough for a first crown in almost three decades.

Jurgen Klopp's men have seen their grip at the summit of the table slip following 's victory against Manchester United in their game in hand on Wednesday, pushing the Reds down to second and a single point behind.

Even a perfect finish to the 2018-19 campaign may still not be enough for the Anfield club, with them needing their rivals to drop points if they are to stand any chance of lifting the trophy.

Jan Siewert's Terriers may remain rock bottom at the other end of the league, but they will know that as overwhelming underdogs, the pressure is on their hosts to perform - and that they could yet prove to be a spoiler to their plans.

Game Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town Date Friday, April 26 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm EST Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available for streaming on the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Robertson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Phillips Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Jurgen Klopp will be left sweating on the fitness of Dejan Lovren and Fabinho, but has assured fans that Mohamed Salah will be fit to feature despite his transatlantic trip this week.

The international headed to New York where he was honoured at the TIME 100 Gala.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Position Huddersfield Town squad Goalkeepers Lossl, Hamer, Schofield Defenders Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Stankovic, Kongolo, Hadergjonaj, Durm, Jorgensen, Brown Midfielders Hogg, Billing, Sabiri, Pritchard, Bacuna, Puncheon, Mooy, Lowe Forwards Kachunga, Depoitre, Quaner, Mounie, Diakhaby, Grant

Jan Siewert's Terriers are starting to gear up for life in the Championship, but could be missing striker Laurent Depoitre for one of their final Premier League games with a foot injury.

Adama Diakhaby will face a late fitness test with a hamstring issue.

Potential Huddersfield Town starting XI: Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Stankovic; Hogg, Kachunga, Bacuna, Lowe; Grant.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are the overwhelming favourites at 1/14 with bet365 to take the three points. Huddersfield are available at 40/1 while a draw is 14/1.

Match Preview

With only mere days to go before the 2018-19 Premier League season reaches its conclusion, Liverpool could be forgiven for feeling that their chances of a first domestic crown in close to three decades may be very well over as they prepare to host relegated Huddersfield Town at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost fewer games than Pep Guardiola's Citizens, but a number of draws means they lie second in spite of their successes.

With their rivals in imperious form in the wake of a shock Champions League exit at the hands of Tottenham , the Reds know that they will not only have to take maximum points from their last three games, but that the league leaders will have to drop them too.