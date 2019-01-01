Liverpool urged to re-sign Coutinho for £100m by former defender

Steve Nicol believes Jurgen Klopp should consider a move to bring the Brazilian back to Anfield after his struggles at Barcelona

should be open to the idea of re-signing Philippe Coutinho from , says Steve Nicol, with the "real quality" that the Brazilian offers making him worthy of a £100 million ($126m) fee.

Talk of a potential return to Anfield for the South American is starting to build once more.

Coutinho only departed Merseyside in the winter transfer window of 2018, but has struggled to make the impact expected of him at Camp Nou.

He is being linked with another move as a result, with a retracing of his steps to the Premier League being mooted.

Opinion has been divided on whether Jurgen Klopp should be looking to bring the 27-year-old back, but Nicol is in no doubt that a big-money deal would benefit the Reds.

"You’re always looking for more goalscorers," Nicol told ESPN FC.

"Somebody like a Coutinho I think would be ideal for Liverpool.

"You’ve got a front three right now in [Roberto] Firmino, [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah who are fantastic.

"But they need a break, they need to be able to step off the field to keep themselves fresh for the challenge ahead.

"Now, I threw in Coutinho’s name there, the problem is could they afford him? Would they pay £100m for him?

"But I’ll tell you what, if they did, what an option that would be.

"I don’t believe he’s worth what Barcelona paid for him. I certainly believe he’s worth upwards of £90m.

"This is a guy who’s proven in the Premier League.

"This is a guy, right now, who’s being criticised but this guy who’s been criticised carries the hopes of in the Copa America right now.

"He’s the go-to guy for creation and for goals.

"So, when you buy Coutinho, yes, you’re buying a guy who’s been criticised at Barcelona recently, but you’re buying quality.

"Of course Liverpool need to strengthen, they need strength in depth and when I say depth, they need real quality.

"That’s what Coutinho would give them."

Coutiho previously spent five years with Liverpool, taking in 201 appearances and recording 54 goals.

