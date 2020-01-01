Liverpool unleash Salah & Mane on Partey’s Atletico Madrid

The Reds will be banking on the Africans to wrestle away the Champions League’s quarter-final berth from Los Rojiblancos

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been named in ’s starting line-up for Wednesday’s Round of 16 second leg clash against .

Saul Niguez's fourth minute strike at the Metropolitano Stadium gave Diego Simeone’s men a slim 1-0 win in the first leg.The reigning European champions head into this game knowing what is at stake - as anything short of victory will spell doom in their quest to defend their title.Having this in mind, Jurgen Klopp will be banking on Salah and Mane to halt the Spaniards who are unbeaten in their last six outings.international will start the battle of Anfield from the bench, whereas, there is no place for Guinea star, Naby Keita.As expected, Thomas Partey will hold sway in Atleti’s midfield after making Simeone’s first X1 alongside Koke, Saul and Angel Correa for the make or break encounter.

