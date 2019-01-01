Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Cardiff

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday

With eight wins in succession, have given themselves a wonderful chance of success both at home and abroad.

Make it nine on the spin, and Jurgen Klopp's men will really be in business.

To do that, they will need to navigate a tricky trip to South . , battling for their lives at the other end of the Premier League table, await the Reds.

The Bluebirds have given themselves a fighting chance of survival having beaten rivals in midweek, but know they will need to be on their mettle against the league leaders at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool were without defender Dejan Lovren for their win over on Wednesday, the Croatian having been taken ill earlier in the week.

Joe Gomez made his long-awaited return to action as a second-half substitute in , while Adam Lallana travelled with the squad having shaken off a muscle problem.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster remained behind in , however, as both are nursed back to full fitness after lengthy lay-offs.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Klopp made three changes to his team in midweek, and we can expect at least a couple at the weekend too.

Roberto Firmino will surely start in place of Divock Origi, while in midfield it would be a surprise if one or both of Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita did not start too. That would mean leaving out James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum.

In defence, Joel Matip should keep his place, as should Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite Gomez's return to action.

Cardiff Team News

Neil Warnock will be without key defender Sol Bamba, who is out long-term with a serious knee injury. Also missing are goalkeeper Alex Smithies (shoulder) and Matthew Connolly (ankle).

Callum Paterson, who scored in the reverse fixture at Anfield, will miss out with an ankle issue, while there are doubts over the fitness of midfield duo Aron Gunnarsson and Harry Arter, who are nursing back and calf problems.

Lee Peltier, Liverpool-born and who made four appearances for the Reds in the 2006-07 should start in defence.

Article continues below

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 16.00 BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 11.00 ET.

Best Opta Match Facts