Liverpool star Salah: My house looks like a hospital!

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has joked that his house "looks like a hospital" with all the recovery equipment he keeps - much to his wife's chagrin.

The attacker has enjoyed another superb season on Merseyside, even as Jurgen Klopp's men fell short of a quadruple, with a slew of individual accolades and another Premier League Golden Boot.

That success in part has come from a rigorously disciplined routine dedicated to ensuring he continues to work at maximum capacity - even if it has left his home looking like an infirmary.

Why does Salah's house looks like a hospital?

"I try to meditate every day, ten or twenty minutes, at home, alone," the Egypt star revealed to France Football on his routine.

"Two rooms in our house are dedicated to different fitness machines, bodybuilding. At home I can also do cryotherapy, there is a hyperbaric chamber. I am constantly looking to improve my physical condition."

Not everyone is a fan however, with Salah revealing; "It's true that I like to say that my house looks like a hospital, [but] my wife doesn't like that! [She] says that I spend more time with my machines than with her!"

What diet does Salah keep to stay in shape?

It's not only the body and mind that the attacker keeps on top of, but his belly too, with Salah revealing he has preferences to help him stay at the top of his game.

"I prefer broccoli, sweet potatoes, fish, chicken and always salad," he added. "When I indulge in a great restaurant in London, I prefer sushi."

The forward does allow the odd bit of fast food in his diet however, adding: "I eat pizza once a month at the most. I love hamburgers , but I hardly ever eat them because afterwards I feel heavy!"

