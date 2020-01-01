Liverpool star Salah joins Shearer and Cantona in hallowed Premier League ranks

The Egyptian joins the two legends in the English top flight’s respected ranks following his assist against Dean Smith’s men

Mohamed Salah’s feat of getting his 100th Premier League goal involvement makes him the joint-second fastest player in the championship’s history to reach that milestone.

The Egyptian assisted substitute Curtis Jones, who sealed ’s 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened at Anfield.

That contribution ensured he has now been involved in 73 goals and 27 assists after 116th appearances in the English elite division, to accompany his accuracy in front of goal since he joined from .

100 – Thanks to @curtisjr_10's finish, @MoSalah has reached 100 @premierleague goal involvements in his 116th appearance in the competition (73 goals, 27 assists), with only Alan Shearer (100 apps) managing to do so at a quicker rate than the Egyptian. Kings. #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/nuTYx6YSZi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 5, 2020

With this, Salah has equalled ’s Eric Cantona, who managed the feat in the same number of matches. Nevertheless, he is behind Alan Shearer who attained that mark in just 100 appearances.

Salah's achievement is accentuated by the fact that he is Liverpool’s top scorer in the competition this season, and he is on course for a third Golden Boot diadem.

Currently, he is behind ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ’s Danny Ings and ’s Jamie Vardy in the race for the 2019-20 individual prize.

Having struggled to make his mark in English football at , his stint at Anfield has proved to be a contrasting time.

Salah joined Jurgen Klopp’s men for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 on the back of two impressive seasons with in Serie A, having been let go by the Stamford Bridge giants.

That show of faith saw the 28-year-old become a key part in the Reds’ attacking setup, with his prolific presence bettering the returns of club legendary figures like Fernando Torres and Luiz Suarez.

That form also saw him help Liverpool win the Premier League, , Super Cup, and Fifa World Club as well as claim a PFA Player of the Year award.

With Sunday’s victory, Klopp’s men now boast of 89 points in 33 league appearances as they are hoping to break the Premier League record of most points in a season.

Pep Guardiola’s holds that record after they accumulated 100 points two seasons ago. That Man City side also holds the record for the most wins in the campaign with 32, another record Klopp's side - currently on 29 - could break.

Liverpool head to the south coast on Wednesday to face and Hove Albion, while Villa must defeat red-hot Manchester United on Thursday.