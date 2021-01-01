Liverpool star Salah claims he could make Spain move amid ongoing Real Madrid links

The Egyptian forward has insisted that his future is not up to him after being asked whether it's time to move on from Anfield

Mohamed Salah has left the door open to a possible move to Spain by suggesting that he would like to play in La Liga in the future.

The Liverpool star has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid and has previously hinted at a possible switch to Spain in an interview with AS back in December 2020.

With the Reds having a disappointing domestic campaign in 2020-21, the rumours of a possible Salah exit are unlikely to go away and he has again commented on his future to the Spanish press, refusing to rule out leaving the Premier League champions.

What has been said?

Salah spoke to Marca ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Zinedine Zidane's side and answered questions related to his future with the Reds.

"It's not up to me [whether I stay]," Salah said. "We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.

"[My relationship with Klopp] is a normal relationship between two professionals. That's how I'd describe it."

Asked whether he would like to try Spanish football, having played in England and Italy, the Egyptian added: "I hope to be able to play for many more years.

"Why not? No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so... maybe one day [I will play in in Spain], yes."

On Zidane, the 28-year-old spoke in glowing terms and said: "He's a great coach. He's won three Champions Leagues. He's doing a very good job with the team. He left and he came back to help the team win trophies again. He was one of my idols when I was little. He's doing great as a coach."

The Goal View | Neil Jones | Liverpool correspondent

"Another interview, another Spanish publication.

"After AS in December, we have Marca in March, with Mohamed Salah providing another exclusive to a newspaper with strong links to Real Madrid.

"Understandable, in this instance, given the forthcoming Champions League meeting between Real and Liverpool. Salah's quotes on that tie were relatively tame. He resisted the urge to fan the flames when it came to Sergio Ramos, and spoke respectfully about Zinedine Zidane and his team.

"He was, of course, asked about his future once more, giving another rather vague answer. "We will see," was the basic thrust of it.

"That, undoubtedly, will spark fresh rumours about a possible summer move, as will the rather curt answer he gave about his relationship with Jurgen Klopp. "Two professionals," was how he described that.

"The truth is, however, that a Salah exit from Anfield is not at all likely this summer. Liverpool are planning for next season with their top scorer, and their plans to offer him a new contract extension remain. Salah's current deal expires in 2023.

"Who, if anyone, could afford him now? Certainly not Barcelona, whose financial woes are there for all to see, and probably not Real, who are expected to target younger players that can carry the club over the next decade. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, for example.

"Would Ligue 1 and PSG appeal to a player for whom legacy and worldwide recognition is so important? Probably not. Salah knows, despite the problems of this season, that Liverpool are a club set up to challenge for major honours in the coming seasons.

"And Liverpool expect him to be leading that charge."

