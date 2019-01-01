Liverpool star Mohamed Salah targets Premier League record against Watford

The Egypt international is a goal short from becoming the fastest player to reach a half-century of goals for a single club in the English top-flight

Mohamed Salah is looking forward to scoring his 50th goal for in Wednesday’s meeting against .

Having scored just a goal in his last five games, the 26-year-old is hoping to boost his team's title hopes with a goal against the Hornets whom he has registered six goals against in his last three outings.

Following his arrival from in 2017, Salah enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign with the Reds notching 32 league goals in his debut season - a run that shattered the goal record in a single 38-game season and currently leads the scorers' chart with 17 goals.

Earlier this year, the former attacker became the fourth player fastest player to score to 50 goals across two stints in the Premier League on his 72nd league appearance.

However, a goal on Wednesday night would make him the fastest Liverpool player to reach the landmark on his 64th league appearance for the club - eight games fewer than Fernando Torres' record [72] and also the fastest player to hit the mark for a single club ahead of Alan Shearer who scored 50 goals in 65 Premier League games for .

"It would be nice to score number 50, number 51, and 52,” Salah told Liverpool's official matchday programme.

“I always push myself to score more goals and to perform better. Records are nice, but for me, the Premier League is now the most important thing.”

Following a run of four draws in their last five games including a goalless stalemate against on Sunday, the two-time African Footballer of the Year stressed why Liverpool need to pick maximum points against Javi Gracia's men.

"It’s a very big week. There are three games in eight days and if we can do well in them and still be top of the table that’s big for us. After that, there will only be [eight] games left and we will have time to think about that," he added.

“We want to win the Premier League because it would be something huge for the club, for the city, for the fans everywhere, but we just need to win the next game in front of us which is against Watford. We just need to be calm and play our football.”

Salah has led the Reds' attack on several occasions this season but he considers himself more as a different type of centre-forward.

“I have played at centre-forward a lot this season but I still also play as a winger and have scored many goals as a winger,” he continued.

"I don't like to brand myself a No.9 because the way I play, it's never like I hold the ball and am always physically strong.

"As a striker, I have to drop deep to get the ball and go past the players so even when I play as a nine, my position is a different type of game to many centre-forwards.

“When I play No.9 I drop deep to play as a No.10 too to keep the ball and dribble.

“I am always trying to help the team score goals and I am still one of the top scorers in the Premier League so I am happy about that.”