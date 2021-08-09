'Liverpool will get Salah and Van Dijk to agree new deals' - Fowler wants Reds to make 'statement' signing

A man affectionately known as 'God' by fans at Anfield believes key men will pen fresh terms, but additions are also required for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is confident Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will agree new contracts at Anfield, but he is also looking for Jurgen Klopp to make a "statement" signing before the summer transfer window closes.

The Reds have already added French defender Ibrahima Konate to their ranks, while fresh terms have been put in place with Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho and home-grown full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah and Van Dijk may be next to have offers put to them, but Fowler believes further reinforcements are required in order for the 2019-20 Premier League champions to come back into contention for major honours.

What has been said?

Fowler, who scored 183 goals across two spells with the Reds, told The Mirror: "I know Liverpool are concentrating hard on securing their stars on long contracts, but I’d be amazed if they don’t make a big signing before the window closes.

"It’s a big season for them after the injury ravaged disappointment last time around, and I think they do need to make a statement.

"Don’t get me wrong, to have players like Alisson, Fabinho and the rest signed up until 2026 and beyond is massive. I think they’ll get Salah and van Dijk to agree new deals too, and that’s the basis for a fabulous team.

"Players don’t live in bubbles. They can see what’s happening elsewhere, they see their rivals making signings they know will make a difference, and they want their own club to do the same.

"Signing a player the rest know is quality and can make a difference can be massive for morale, as well as results. Going into a season there is a real buzz, and a sense of excitement.

"Liverpool need it. If they have an injury free season they won’t be far away from the top, but as I’ve said, not signing players means you’re going backwards these days, especially when others are signing proven Premier League performers.

"Konate is a good signing, but one for the future. He’ll add depth and can develop, but I think Liverpool do need someone who can come in and make a difference for them. They’ve lost [Georginio] Wijnaldum who was a key player, and signing a top player to replace him would be huge."

Are Liverpool looking to add players?

The Reds have been linked with a number of players during the current window, with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Lille star Renato Sanches all having moves to Anfield mooted, and Klopp has admitted that more business could be done before the latest window closes.

He has said: "I am very happy with the squad, but it doesn't mean that we don't look at the market.

Article continues below

"As long as nothing happens, I am more than happy with the squad I have. I am more than happy with the players I have.

"We have a big squad and there might be something happening until the end of the transfer window, but I cannot say anything about that at the moment."

Further reading