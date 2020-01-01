‘Thank you for everything you did for me’ – Liverpool Salah pays tribute to ‘great friend’ Lovren

The Croatian defender ended his six-year spell at Anfield on Monday to join Zenit St. Petersburg on a permanent deal

star Mohamed Salah has sent a farewell message to his "unbelievable friend" Dejan Lovren after he completed a permanent switch to Zenit St. Petersburg.

Lovren signed a three-year contract with the Russian Premier League outfit on Monday, bringing an end to his six-year stint with the Reds.

During his stay on Merseyside, the Croatian centre-back struck a bond with Salah after the international arrived from in 2017.

They both played crucial roles in helping Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title in the 2019-20 season and also clinched the , Uefa Super Cup, and Club World Cup trophies last year.

Aside from their relationship on the pitch, Salah and Lovren displayed their bromance with cheeky social media trolls and comments on each other’s posts.

In his reaction to Lovren’s exit, the two-African Footballer of the Year said he was speechless and he would miss his "great friend" so much.

"I don't know how to say, my friend. You don't know my feeling right now. We're really going to miss you a lot - especially me,” Salah told the club website.

"You've been an unbelievable player and a great friend for me. We're going to miss you a lot. I miss you a lot, I love you so much. You've been fantastic outside the field and inside the field.

"So, thank you for everything you did for the club, thank you for everything you did for me. I wish you all the best in the future and I wish you to have a great career as well, enjoying the new club with your family.

"Thank you very much and see you soon."

Salah was a second-half substitute in Liverpool's 3-1 comeback win over on Sunday while Lovren was missing in their final game of the Premier League season.

The international ended the 2019-20 season with 23 goals and 12 assists for the Reds across all competitions.