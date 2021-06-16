Liverpool Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Jurgen Klopp's side will be aiming to be back in title contention after surrendering their top-flight crown last term

Liverpool will start the 2021-22 Premier League season with a game against promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The fixture is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 14 and is the reverse of Liverpool’s opening game of their 2019-20 title-winning season when they beat Norwich 4-1 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Burnley in their first game at home, while Chelsea will visit Anfield before the end of August.

A trip to Leeds follows in September, while the Reds will meet champions Manchester City at home and arch-rivals Manchester United away in October.

The first Merseyside derby against Everton is at Goodison Park at the end of November, with the return date at Anfield in the latter stages of April.

The Christmas period will see Liverpool host Leeds on Boxing Day and then head to Leicester two days later before 2022 begins with a trip to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea.

Liverpool will again meet the two Manchester clubs in the space of three matches, while the season ends with a game against Wolves at Anfield on May 22.

Liverpool Premier League fixtures 2021-22