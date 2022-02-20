Liverpool players react to Luis Diaz's first Premier League goal

Liverpool players have expressed their admiration of Luis Diaz after his first-ever Premier League goal on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Norwich City.

Diaz received a pass from Jordan Henderson and chipped the goalkeeper to put the match away in the 81st minute.

The recent arrival from Porto has already impressed his team-mates and coaches in his short time at Anfield.

Very happy to score my first goal at my new home 🔴😀🙏🏻#Anfield#YNWA pic.twitter.com/SNSxCEOHci — Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) February 19, 2022

Nice comeback win, goals for the front 3 and a first for @LuisFDiaz19.Bien hecho amigo.#ynwa pic.twitter.com/8yw7MYEgVT — James Milner (@JamesMilner) February 19, 2022

